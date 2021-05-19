Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst Sells 5,166 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard A. Ehst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Richard A. Ehst sold 7,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $249,841.62.

On Thursday, May 6th, Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $99,319.36.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52.

NYSE CUBI opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $35.89.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

