Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Buys $19,612,426.00 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. 84,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $573.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after buying an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $37,386,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.