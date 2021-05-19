cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $6,392.55 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $6,392.55 or 0.16353240 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $63.93 million and $1.37 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01193071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.22 or 0.09921166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00102922 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.