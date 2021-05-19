DA Davidson Boosts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $26.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CLAR opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $665.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 79.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

