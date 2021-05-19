DA Davidson Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.20. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

BBY opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

