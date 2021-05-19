DA Davidson Upgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Buy

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.50. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OBNK. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,138,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.