Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €115.00 by Barclays

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.76% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.25 ($96.76).

DAI opened at €74.79 ($87.99) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a one year low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

