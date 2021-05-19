Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $762,000 Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.