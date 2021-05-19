Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $240.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $115.81 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.94. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

