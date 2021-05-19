Daniel W. Fairfax Sells 4,428 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.