Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Shares of DQ traded up $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.