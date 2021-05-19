Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,630. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

