David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $12,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,397.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CPSI stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.