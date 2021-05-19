DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

PRN opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

