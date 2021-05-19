DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) versus Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Head to Head Review

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBV Technologies and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $14.75 million 48.64 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.80 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -2.51

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.28%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cabaletta Bio N/A -22.99% -22.38%

Volatility and Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Cabaletta Bio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also include MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

