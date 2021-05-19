Deborah Marriott Harrison Sells 360 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 263.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.