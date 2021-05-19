Decatur Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.27. 34,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,002. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.