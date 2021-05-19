Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.40. 44,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.48 and its 200 day moving average is $355.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

