Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,919. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

