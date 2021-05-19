Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 302,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.13. 9,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.