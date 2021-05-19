Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,075 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.78. 4,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

