Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,850 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.92. 13,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

