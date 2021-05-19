Decatur Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

VMC stock traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.33. 5,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

