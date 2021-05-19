Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Achieves $52.81 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $52.81 million and $3.58 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00314552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00192990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.25 or 0.01006805 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

