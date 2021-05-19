Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 47.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $369.69 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

