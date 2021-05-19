DeFiner (FIN) Price Down 59.3% This Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $174,094.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 59.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.01061208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00095700 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,183,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.