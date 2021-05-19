Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

DDF stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

