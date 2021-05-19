Desjardins Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

USAS stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Americas Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 930,839 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 899,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

