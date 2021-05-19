Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 78,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

