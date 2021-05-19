Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €71.33 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €71.33 ($83.92) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.71 ($66.72).

Shares of DPW opened at €51.88 ($61.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.32. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

