Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWNI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.35 ($59.24).

Shares of DWNI opened at €45.50 ($53.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.98. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

