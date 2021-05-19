DEX (DEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $136,223.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEX has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $136,223.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.43 or 0.01390197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00114640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00059442 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

