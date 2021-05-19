DEXTools 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $898,724.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $38.35 million and $898,724.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01300305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.75 or 0.10594651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059226 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,810,767 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

