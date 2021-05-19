dHedge DAO Price Down 5.9% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00005105 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $23.56 million and $5.96 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00076071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.90 or 0.01191222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,906.02 or 0.09839167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055259 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,626,117 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

