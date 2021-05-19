DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 2,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $164.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

