DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

