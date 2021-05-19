Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Reaches $723,808.88 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $723,808.88 and $522.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $243.74 or 0.00648273 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 175.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

