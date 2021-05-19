Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 671 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Cable One worth $107,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,109.13.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,696.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,789.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,950.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,682.44 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

