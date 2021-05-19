Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.61 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Arch Capital Group worth $104,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 340,332 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.