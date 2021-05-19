Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.58 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $106,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.56 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.