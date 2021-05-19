Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $114.04 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,964 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $114,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 25,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,580 shares of company stock worth $8,524,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.