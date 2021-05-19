Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,453 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.04% of Xperi worth $110,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 930.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XPER. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

