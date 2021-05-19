Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Discovery by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.