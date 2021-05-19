DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,297. DLH has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.18.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DLH by 7,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

