DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $54.23

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.23, but opened at $51.33. DMC Global shares last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

BOOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.40 million, a PE ratio of -136.07, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in DMC Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

