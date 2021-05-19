DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 201,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 78,246 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

