Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lifted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.68. 13,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.19. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

