Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,858.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

