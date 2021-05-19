Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $878.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.64. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock worth $559,603,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

