Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.